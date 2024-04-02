Canadian medical school introduces lottery system to reduce barriers for low-income and diverse candidates

One of Canada's top medical schools says it is changing its admissions process, hoping to reduce "systemic barriers" facing low-income and diverse candidates seeking to become doctors. The School of Medicine at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., says the key change to its new process, which comes into effect this fall for 2025 admissions, is a lottery system that it calls the first of its kind in Canada.

Queen's says it has had to apply higher cutoff points for parts of the application package -- like scores on the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT), the Casper situational judgment test and grade point average -- in order to manage high numbers of applicants. It says those higher benchmarks can disadvantage certain candidates, partly due to potentially "inherent biases" within the tests

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Northern Ontario School of Medicine supports bid for Sault campusCity council will be asked on Monday to provide $75,000 toward the cost of preparing a business case and funding proposal

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Northern Ontario School of Medicine supports bid for Sault campusCity council will be asked on Monday to provide $75,000 toward the cost of preparing a business case and funding proposal

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Canadian Premier League's Cavalry FC and Vancouver FC to Kick Off Canadian ChampionshipThe Canadian Premier League's Cavalry FC and Vancouver FC will kick off the Canadian Championship on April 23 in Calgary. Major League Soccer's Toronto FC will also take on League1 Ontario's Simcoe Country Rovers FC at Toronto's BMO Field on April 24. The preliminary stage will wrap with the CPL's HFX Wanderers hosting Ligue1 Quebec's CS St-Laurent on May 2. The six preliminary stage winners will advance to the quarterfinals, joined by reigning champion Vancouver Whitecaps and runner-up CF Montreal, both of whom received byes.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Outrage At Scottish School After School Photographer Erases Children With Complex Needs'To say I am disgusted, devastated and absolutely heartbroken is an understatement.'

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Ottawa public school board, 3 Toronto-area school boards launch lawsuit against social media giantsThe Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and three school boards in the Toronto-area have launched legal action against social media giants, accusing them of 'disrupting students' fundamental right to education.'

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Five new family medicine residents coming to the SaultMayor calls announcement 'glimmer of hope' for community's future health-care needs

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »