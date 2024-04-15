Canadian Maggie Coles-Lyster Finishes Sixth in Women's Omnium Points Race

MILTON, Ont. — Canadian Maggie Coles-Lyster , riding for the Switzerland-based Roland Cycling team, finished sixth overall on Sunday in the Women's Omnium points race at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup.

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Nick Wammes of London, Ont., was eighth overall in the men's sprint qualifying races on Sunday with a +0.241 clocking. He then beat Jimenez Elizondo Ekain of Spain in the first round of showdowns, but lost to Vigier Sebastien of France in the round of 16. He also reached the keirin final.

Canadian Cyclist Maggie Coles-Lyster Women's Omnium Points Race Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup Roland Cycling Team Katie Archibald

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BurnabyNOW_News / 🏆 14. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coles-Lyster, Wammes, Genest shine at Nations Cup at UCI Track Nations CupMILTON, Ont. — Canadian Maggie Coles-Lyster, riding for the Switzerland-based Roland Cycling team, finished sixth overall on Sunday in the Women's Omnium points race at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. Coles-Lyster, born in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Coles-Lyster, Wammes, Genest shine at Nations Cup at UCI Track Nations CupMILTON, Ont. — Canadian Maggie Coles-Lyster, riding for the Switzerland-based Roland Cycling team, finished sixth overall on Sunday in the Women's Omnium points race at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. Coles-Lyster, born in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Maggie Haberman Recalls Moment Donald Trump Got ‘Most Visibly Irritated’ In CourtJosie is an assignment editor at HuffPost. She is an Australian journalist based in London, and covers a wide range of subjects, with a focus on trending news about politics, media and pop culture.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

With 100-point season in sight, Canucks top Canadian teams in power rankingThere weren’t many who would have predicted the Canucks would do so at the start of the season, but Vancouver has been proving the doubters wrong all year.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Summer McIntosh wins 100-metre butterfly at Canadian Swimming OpenSummer McIntosh edges Maggie Mac Neil to win women’s 100-metre butterfly at Canadian Swimming Open

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Canadian fossil fuel subsidies hit $18.6 billion in 2023, says reportThe report comes ahead of a looming fall deadline the federal government set for itself to plan a phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »