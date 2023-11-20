Canadian Jewish Organizations Call for Removal of Barriers to Enforcing Holocaust Denialism Law

Canadian Jewish organizations are calling on the Liberal government to remove what they see as barriers to enforcing a relatively new Criminal Code provision against Holocaust denialism amid a rise in antisemitism. Shimon Koffler Fogel, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, said his organization had been asking the Liberals to criminalize Holocaust denialism, noting there are similar laws in France and Germany.

He said it was an important symbolic step for the government to take as a way to show that Canada says: "This is the red line." The Liberal government included an amendment to the Criminal Code in the 2022 budget implementation bill to prohibit communicating a statement that "wilfully promotes antisemitism by condoning, denying or downplaying the Holocaust," except in private conversation. More than six million Jews in Europe were systematically killed by Nazi Germany, as well its allies and collaborators, during the Holocaust from 1933 to 1945, with the Nazi regime also targeting other minority groups





CTVNews » / 🏆 1. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadian Jewish Organizations Call for Action Against Holocaust DenialismCanadian Jewish organizations are urging the government to criminalize Holocaust denialism and enforce the provision against it. They believe it is necessary to combat rising antisemitism.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 14. / 75,4 Read more »

Police investigating hate motivation after online threats made against 2 Calgary Jewish community organizationsA Calgary man has been charged in relation to online threats made against two community organizations last week.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 21. / 67,76 Read more »

Bill C-18: a blow to Canadian small businesses and organizationsThe Hill Times

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 10. / 79,3 Read more »

Royal Canadian Mint Unveils New King Design for Canadian CoinsThe Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins. The mint said a small amount of 2023-dated coins with the King are to circulate in early December.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Matthew Perry's Canadian Roots and Connections to Canadian PoliticsMatthew Perry, known for his iconic role on 'Friends,' had deep ties to Canadian politics and described himself as half Canadian. He detailed his childhood in Canada and his mother's work as press secretary for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Perry's connections to Canada remained strong throughout his life.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 14. / 75,4 Read more »

Proposed Amendments to Name Change Legislation Shock Local OrganizationsLocal organizations express shock over the impacts of proposed amendments to provincial Name Change Legislation, stating that the changes will disproportionately affect the trans and gender diverse community with additional fees and layers of approval.

Source: NTVNewsNL - 🏆 53. / 26,25 Read more »