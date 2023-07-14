Canadian intelligence officer accused of leaking information denies allegations

The accused, Cameron Ortis, has testified that he was contacted by a counterpart at an unnamed foreign agency in 2014, who alerted him to a threat and told him of a plan to use a "storefront" that would feed information into the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance. Ortis claims he embarked on a project called "OR Nudge" to convince criminals to use an encrypted e-mail platform, Tutanota, where their messages would be intercepted by authorities.

However, the prosecutor stated during the trial that there was no such operation and called it a fiction





