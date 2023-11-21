Canadian Housing Minister Considers Crackdown on Short-Term Rentals

Housing Minister Sean Fraser has proposed measures to curb the number of short-term rental units, such as Airbnb, in order to increase the availability of long-term housing. This is part of the government's plan to address the shortage of affordable homes. Fraser suggests making existing properties on short-term rental platforms available for long-term renters and buyers.





CBCNews » / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Housing minister says he's undaunted by provincial threats to block housing planMinister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser said he won't stop working directly with municipalities to build more homes faster.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 25. / 60,984 Read more »

CMHC head Romy Bowers to step down, Michael Tremblay named interim CEOOTTAWA — Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser says a search is underway for a new CEO of Canada's housing agency after current leader Romy Bowers has said...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 43. / 28,125 Read more »

CMHC head Romy Bowers to step down, Michael Tremblay named interim CEOOTTAWA — Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser says a search is underway for a new CEO of Canada's housing agency after current leader Romy Bowers has said she's stepping down.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »

Fraser says more housing measures are coming in fall budget updateOTTAWA — Housing Minister Sean Fraser says the federal government will reveal more housing measures in the fall budget update and in the coming months.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »

Fraser says more housing measures are coming in fall budget updateOTTAWA — Housing Minister Sean Fraser says the federal government will reveal more housing measures in the fall budget update and in the coming months.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »

Fraser says more housing measures are coming in fall budget updateOTTAWA — Housing Minister Sean Fraser says the federal government will reveal more housing measures in the fall budget update and in the coming months.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 61. / 22,68 Read more »