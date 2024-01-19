Canadian Home Prices Continue to Decline, Expected to Stabilize in Second Half of the Year

New data shows that Canadian home prices ended the year on a downward trend and are expected to continue declining until late spring. The latest Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index fell 0.5% between November and December, marking the third consecutive month of decline. Despite a less vigorous economy, there hasn't been a significant increase in supply in the real estate market. In fact, active listings declined in December, helping to limit the fall in prices.

Interest rate cuts expected in Q2 should lead to market stabilization in the second half of the year





