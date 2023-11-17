Canadian Government to Release Fall Economic Statement

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will unveil the fall economic statement, a mid-year fiscal update that includes reporting on the government's expenditures and current financial picture, projections for the future, and any new programs. The statement is significant as the Liberals are facing a decline in popularity and public confidence.





TorontoStar » / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Poilievre says Trudeau soured India relations, as Modi government laments LiberalsConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is blaming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fora diplomatic chill with India, saying Ottawa needs a 'professional relationship' with the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Poilievre says Trudeau soured India relations, as Modi government laments LiberalsOTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is blaming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fora diplomatic chill with India, saying Ottawa needs a 'professional relationship' with the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »

Poilievre says Trudeau soured India relations, as Modi government laments LiberalsOTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is blaming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fora diplomatic chill with India, saying Ottawa needs a 'professional relationship' with the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 61. / 22,68 Read more »

Poilievre says Trudeau soured India relations, as Modi government laments LiberalsOTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is blaming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fora diplomatic chill with India, saying Ottawa needs a 'professional relationship' with the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89,32 Read more »

Poilievre says Trudeau soured India relations, as Modi government laments LiberalsOTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is blaming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fora diplomatic chill with India, saying Ottawa needs a 'professional relationship' with the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 14. / 75,4 Read more »

Poilievre says Trudeau soured India relations, as Modi government laments LiberalsOTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is blaming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fora diplomatic chill with India, saying Ottawa needs a 'professional relationship' with the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »