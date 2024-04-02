Canadian Government Tightens Quota for Temporary Residents

The federal government is tightening the quota of temporary residents, limiting the number of people admitted from 6.2% to 5% by 2027. Dory Jade with the Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants weighs in on the new numbers.or whether it’s international students in particular, that have grown at a rate far beyond what Canada has been able to absorb,” Trudeau said at a housing announcement in Dartmouth, N.S.

“To give an example, in 2017, two per cent of Canada’s population was made up of temporary immigrants. Now we’re at 7.5 per cent of our population comprised of temporary immigrants. That’s something we need to get back under control.” The prime minister then said that this is driving mental health challenges for international students and that more businesses are relying on temporary foreign workers, driving down wages in some sectors.“We want to get those numbers dow

