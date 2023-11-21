Canadian Government Takes Steps to Ease Cost-of-Living Crisis

No matter where you are in Canada, the vast majority of Canadians have felt the pinch of tightening belts in the cost-of-living crisis. The federal government says they’re trying to ease the pressure on Canadians in the fall fiscal update through a handful of means that likely won’t cost taxpayers much.

From child airplane seat selection to right to repair and mobile roaming, proposals targeting Canadian consumers make up many of the announcements in the(FES), which is effectively a supplement or update to the vision laid out in the federal budget. “That is why we are making generational changes to competition law in Canada, including by cracking down on predatory pricing and other tactics that big corporations use to raise costs for Canadians,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said.discusses measures taken earlier this year, including Innovation Minister Francois-Phillippe Champagne calling on Canada’s major grocers to find ways to stabilize prices. Like Champagne’s prior comments, the FES says further actions are not ruled out, including tax measures for the grocery secto





GlobalNational » / 🏆 81. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Legendary Canadian sprinter Donovan Bailey takes story back with new bookIt’s a promise fulfilled for Donovan Bailey. The former 100-metre world-record holder and 1996 Olympic double gold medallist is set to release his book “Undisputed: A Champion’s Life” on Tuesday.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Legendary Canadian sprinter Donovan Bailey takes story back with new bookIt’s a promise fulfilled for Donovan Bailey. The former 100-metre world-record holder and 1996 Olympic double gold medallist is set to release his book “Undisputed: A Champion’s Life” on Tuesday.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Legendary Canadian sprinter Donovan Bailey takes story back with new bookIt’s a promise fulfilled for Donovan Bailey. The former 100-metre world-record holder and 1996 Olympic double gold medallist is set to release his book “Undisputed: A Champion’s Life” on Tuesday.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Canadian sprinter Grace Konrad takes significant strides at Pan American GamesSANTIAGO, Chile — It's been a year of firsts for Canadian sprinter Grace Konrad. She claimed her first national title in the women's 400 metres and ran a personal-best time in her world championship debut in the summer.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Canadian sprinter Grace Konrad takes significant strides at Pan American GamesSANTIAGO, Chile — It's been a year of firsts for Canadian sprinter Grace Konrad. She claimed her first national title in the women's 400 metres and ran a personal-best time in her world championship debut in the summer.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Canadian sprinter Grace Konrad takes significant strides at Pan American GamesOn Wednesday, Konrad narrowly missed the podium in her first international multi-sport Games final

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »