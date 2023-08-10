Canadian Government's Poor Relationship with Biopharmaceutical Industry

If the Liberals cave to the NDP’s demands to create single-payer universal pharmacare in order to maintain the supply-and-confidence agreement, the already poor relationship between Canadian governments and the biopharmaceutical industry will be further damaged especially if only so-called “essential” drugs are covered, and not innovative emerging therapies.

Government hostility to the industry is demonstrated by the barriers that drug developers must overcome to get new medicines listed in government drug plans. This includes a lack of federal incentives to submit medicines to Health Canada, protracted health technology assessments (HTAs) that lack accountability and transparency, and slow collective price negotiations. Neither HTAs nor price negotiations provide for independent adjudication of differing views by arbitration or the courts. Even when drugs successfully pass these barriers, government drug plan gatekeepers make the situation worse by slow-walking drugs onto formularie





Canadian Press NewsAlert: Canadian-Israeli woman dead, family saysTwenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says. More coming. The Canadian Press

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Israeli woman with Canadian relatives has died: groupAn Israeli woman with Canadian family has died, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says. The centre says the family of Tiferet Lapidot has asked that the development be shared with the media.

