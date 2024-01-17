Canadian Government Names Chinese, Iranian, and Russian Research Institutions as Potential Threats to National Security

The Canadian government is publicly naming 85 Chinese research institutions that “may pose” a threat to national security and sensitive research. The list, published Tuesday afternoon, also includes 12 Iranian and six Russian organizations the Canadian government believes have ties to “military, national defence or state security entities.

” The listing is part of a push to secure Canadian research and development in sensitive industrial sectors — including advanced weaponry, aerospace and space technology, and quantum science and technology — from economic espionage and theft. “While Canadian-led research is defined by its excellence and collaborative nature, its openness can make it a target for foreign influence, increasing the potential risks for research and development efforts to be misappropriated to the detriment of national security,” said François-Philippe Champagne, the federal industry minister, in a statement Tuesda





