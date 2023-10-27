Canadian government matching donations for humanitarian efforts in Gaza, West Bank

The federal government announced Friday that it will match up to $10 million in donations to the Humanitarian Coalition’s relief fund for Gaza and the West Bank.Palestinians inspect the rubble of a destroyed building after an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, on Oct. 27, 2023. (Ali Mahmoud/The Associated Press)The federal government announced Friday that it will match up to $10 million in donations to the Humanitarian Coalition's relief fund for Gaza and the West Bank.

The Humanitarian Coalition — a group of 12 Canadian aid organizations that includes World Vision and Oxfam — launched a campaign earlier this week to raise funds for humanitarian efforts in the Palestinian territories.

The government will match donations to the Humanitarian Coalition and its members retroactively from Oct. 7 until Nov. 12. "Funds raised through the generosity of Canadians will help deliver life-saving services to innocent civilians such as child protection, shelter, emergency food and nutrition assistance, as well as necessary water, sanitation, health and medical services," a news release from Global Affairs Canada said. headtopics.com

Oversight procedures are in place to ensure aid does not end up in the hands of Hamas, the release said. The government previously allocated millions of dollars toward UN and Red Cross relief programs for Gaza and the West Bank.

Israeli forces have been bombarding the strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks that triggered the latest crisis. A worker covers aid on a truck at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip on October 21, 2023. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters) headtopics.com

A major humanitarian crisis is now underway in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory of Gaza, home to 2.3 million people who face food, water and fuel shortages. The Palestinian Red Crescent, the main emergency service in Gaza, said it was cut off from its operations room in the strip because of the internet blackout. It said landline and cellular communications also have been cut off.

Read more:

CBCNews »

Canada to send additional humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh, Gaza, West Bank and IsraelAmid raging wars in Europe and the Middle East, the Canadian government announced additional humanitarian aid to help innocent civilians caught in the violence. Read more ⮕

Prayers, protests and clashes in Jerusalem and West Bank as Gaza war ragesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Prayers, protests and clashes in Jerusalem and West Bank as Gaza war ragesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Seventh Canadian killed in Israel-Hamas hostilities, as groups urge more Gaza aidOTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says it is providing support to the family of a seventh Canadian killed during ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas. Read more ⮕

Seventh Canadian killed in Israel-Hamas hostilities, as groups urge more Gaza aidOTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says it is providing support to the family of a seventh Canadian killed during ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas. Read more ⮕

Seventh Canadian killed in Israel-Hamas hostilities, as groups urge more Gaza aidOTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says it is providing support to the family of a seventh Canadian killed during ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas. Read more ⮕