Canadian Government Faces Increasing Cyber Threats

Playing catch-up when it comes to technology—a longstanding state of play for many governments—is becoming increasingly risky at a time when cyber threats are reaching new heights globally. In 2022, the country’s automated defences protected the federal government from 2.3 trillion malicious actions. That’s an average of 6.3 billion per day, according to the Communications Security Establishment.

Earlier this year, the Canadian Armed Forces' website was temporarily disabled by pro-India hackers who had threatened earlier in the month to attack Canada’s cyberspace following strained diplomatic relations between the two countries. In particular, state-sponsored cyberattacks, such as those from China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, pose a constant ongoing cyber threat, according to Canadian security officials

