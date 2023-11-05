Canadian Government Faces Backlash Over Carbon Tax Plan

The Liberal government is facing political backlash for their plan to give only some Canadians a break on the carbon tax. The policy backflip will see a three-year carbon pricing pause on home heating oil, which has led to calls for a break on all forms of home heating fuel. The prime minister has ruled out any further exemptions.

