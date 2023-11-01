Canadian government details ‘improved’ immigration system in response to public demand

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAIL: Marc Marc lays out federal government’s priorities for improving immigration systemThe report proposes creating a chief international talent officer position to better align immigration programs and pathways with the labour market

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Nippon Steel lifts annual outlook on improved first-half marginsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

YAHOOFINANCECA: Nippon Steel lifts annual outlook on improved first-half marginsNippon Steel, Japan's top steel producer, lifted its net profit forecast for the year through end-March to reflect stronger-than-expected results in the...

NTVNEWSNL: Province reports slightly improved deficit in fall fiscal updateThe provincial deficit has improved slightly since budget day, Finance Minister Siobhan Coady announced the fall fiscal update on Tuesday. The projected deficit for 2023-24 is $154 million, slightly lower than the $160 million projected in March.

CBCOTTAWA: Pressure on health-care system eases thanks to improved respiratory virus indicatorsA child grabs candy out of a bowl on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Oct. 31, 2023.

