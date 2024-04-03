Canadian Golfer Lauren Kim Takes on Augusta National Women's Amateur

If Lauren Kim is intimidated by storied Augusta National Golf Club, it doesn't show. The 19-year-old collegiate golfer from Surrey, B.C., is the lone Canadian in the field at the Augusta National Women's Amateur this week. She said that her strategy at the elite amateur event is to take the tournament one shot at a time, a strategy that paid off as she had an even-par 72 in Wednesday's opening round. Kim was in an 11-way tie for 29th, six shots behind leader Hannah Darling of Scotland.

"The biggest thing is to try and get up in the top 30 and make it to the weekend," said Kim after her practice round on Tuesday."But that's not really going to be on my mind, I'm just going to focus on the shot ahead of me and try and stay present. That's the most important thing." Kim won the 2023 Canadian Women's Amateur Championship on Aug. 4 to play at last year's CPKC Women's Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouve

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadian Golfer Lauren Kim Takes on Augusta National Women's AmateurLauren Kim, a 19-year-old collegiate golfer from Canada, is participating in the Augusta National Women's Amateur. She is focused on taking the tournament one shot at a time and aims to make it to the weekend. Kim won the 2023 Canadian Women's Amateur Championship to qualify for last year's CPKC Women's Open.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Canadian Kim Boutin wins women's 500-metre short-track gold medalROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Canada's Kim Boutin won gold in the women's 500-metre final Saturday at the ISU world short-track speedskating championships. Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., posted a winning time of 42.626 seconds.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Canadian Kim Boutin wins women's 500-metre short-track gold medalROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Canada's Kim Boutin won gold in the women's 500-metre final Saturday at the ISU world short-track speedskating championships. Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., posted a winning time of 42.626 seconds.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Canadian politician Kim Rudd dies at 66Kim Rudd, a Canadian politician and former Member of Parliament, has passed away at the age of 66. She represented the riding of Northumberland-Peterborough South and was known for her advocacy on various issues such as affordable housing and healthcare. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences and praised Rudd's dedication to serving Canadians.

Source: globepolitics - 🏆 12. / 78 Read more »

“Kim Censori”: Kim Kardashian “Is Acting Like” Bianca Censori By Wearing Only Fur Coat And Tights'Bianca, is this you?” fans asked after Kim Kardashian, 43, ditched pants and shirts for her new look, much like Bianca Censori's signature x-rated style.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Canadian Premier League's Cavalry FC and Vancouver FC to Kick Off Canadian ChampionshipThe Canadian Premier League's Cavalry FC and Vancouver FC will kick off the Canadian Championship on April 23 in Calgary. Major League Soccer's Toronto FC will also take on League1 Ontario's Simcoe Country Rovers FC at Toronto's BMO Field on April 24. The preliminary stage will wrap with the CPL's HFX Wanderers hosting Ligue1 Quebec's CS St-Laurent on May 2. The six preliminary stage winners will advance to the quarterfinals, joined by reigning champion Vancouver Whitecaps and runner-up CF Montreal, both of whom received byes.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »