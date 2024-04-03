Canadian Golfer Lauren Kim Makes Debut at Augusta National Women's Open

Lauren Kim, the only Canadian at this year's Augusta National Women's Open, is making her debut at the elite amateur event. Despite being a newcomer, Kim is approaching the tournament with confidence and a one-shot-at-a-time strategy.

In her opening round, she had an even-par 72. Her goal is to make it to the weekend and stay focused on each shot.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadian Golfer Lauren Kim Takes on Augusta National Women's AmateurLauren Kim, a 19-year-old collegiate golfer from Canada, is participating in the Augusta National Women's Amateur. She is focused on taking the tournament one shot at a time and aims to make it to the weekend. Kim won the 2023 Canadian Women's Amateur Championship to qualify for last year's CPKC Women's Open.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Canadian Golfer Lauren Kim Takes on Augusta National Women's AmateurLauren Kim, a 19-year-old collegiate golfer from Canada, is participating in the Augusta National Women's Amateur. She is focused on taking the tournament one shot at a time and aims to make it to the weekend. Kim won the 2023 Canadian Women's Amateur Championship to qualify for last year's CPKC Women's Open.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Canada's Kim calm, cool and collected ahead of Augusta National Women's AmateurIf Lauren Kim is intimidated by storied Augusta National Golf Club, it doesn't show. The 19-year-old collegiate golfer from Surrey, B.C., is the lone Canadian in the field at the Augusta National Women's Amateur this week.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Canadian Kim Boutin wins women's 500-metre short-track gold medalROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Canada's Kim Boutin won gold in the women's 500-metre final Saturday at the ISU world short-track speedskating championships. Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., posted a winning time of 42.626 seconds.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Canadian Kim Boutin wins women's 500-metre short-track gold medalROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Canada's Kim Boutin won gold in the women's 500-metre final Saturday at the ISU world short-track speedskating championships. Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., posted a winning time of 42.626 seconds.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Canadian politician Kim Rudd dies at 66Kim Rudd, a Canadian politician and former Member of Parliament, has passed away at the age of 66. She represented the riding of Northumberland-Peterborough South and was known for her advocacy on various issues such as affordable housing and healthcare. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences and praised Rudd's dedication to serving Canadians.

Source: globepolitics - 🏆 12. / 78 Read more »