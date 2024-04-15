Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Sends Deputy Minister to China in Effort to Improve Relations

Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly speaks with David Morrison , Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs as they wait to appear at the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development, on Feb. 7, 2024, in Ottawa . Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is dispatching her deputy minister , David Morrison , to China shortly in an effort to thaw relations with Beijing ’s ruling Communist Party , sources say.
“It’s part of trying to find some form of accommodation because right now there is almost no exchanges,” Mr. Saint-Jacques said. Diplomatic relations between China and Canada remain very cool after a near-rupture in late 2018 when Canada arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition request and Beijing locked up two Canadians – Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – in apparent retaliation. The men were released in 2021.
Mr. Saint-Jacques said it would be appropriate for Ms. Joly to make a “goodwill” visit Beijing after years of tensions over the imprisonment of Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig and revelations about the apparently extensive Chinese state interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections. Mr. Saint-Jacques said there is also a lot of pressure from the Canadian business community to repair relations with Beijing.
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly Deputy Minister David Morrison China Relations Beijing Communist Party Trip Public Inquiry Foreign Interference Ottawa
