Canadian ETFs See Inflow of $2.9 Billion in October

From October 1 to October 27, Canadian ETFs saw an inflow of $2.9-billion, with fixed-income and cash ETFs accounting for $2.2-billion. Over the last 10 months, Canadian ETFs accumulated about $30.2-billion in assets. Cryptocurrency ETFs experienced an inflow of $0.3-billion, possibly influenced by the surge in Bitcoin.

