Canadian Economy Shows Weakness but Potential for Improvement

The federal government's Fall Economic Statement shows the Canadian economy is weak but headed toward improvement. It also shows just how quickly its economic assumptions can be upended if things don't improve.Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, left, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in a photo opportunity during the Fall Economic Statement on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

(Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)Almost any budgetary process is an exercise in optimism. The federal government hopes it can hold the line on program spending. It hopes the global economy is on the road to a better place. Mostly, it hopes things don't get worse."The risks are only to the downside," said Kevin Page, president of the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy at the University of Ottawa. The Fall Economic Statement (FES) is built on economic projections from multiple economists across the country. Those projections indicate real GDP growth will slow to around 0.3 per cent this year but suggest Canada will avoid a recessio





CBCNews » / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadian Government to Release Fall Economic StatementFinance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present the fall economic statement, a mid-year fiscal update that will address the government's expenditures, financial situation, and future plans. This statement is crucial as the Liberals are experiencing a decline in popularity.

Source: TorontoStar - 🏆 60. / 55 Read more »

Canadian Government to Announce Housing Measures in Fall Economic StatementDeputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland says the fall economic statement will focus on housing and affordability.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Oil prices fall as weak European economic data raises demand worriesMarket News

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »

Canadian Miner First Quantum Minerals Shares Fall After Panama Government Announces Mining Contract ReferendumShares of Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals fell as much as 24.1% after the Panama government announced a referendum to decide whether to scrap a mining contract awarded to the company. The decision will be binding and comes after protests against First Quantum's open pit mine in Cobre Panama.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Senior in Calgary Faces Homelessness Amid Canadian Economic SlowdownThe Canadian economy continues to show signs of a slowdown and unfortunately Calgary is no exception. As Tomasia DaSilva reports, one senior was faced with the very real possibility of ending up with no place to call home.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Fall economic statement should include tax filing help, banking reforms, say advocates for lower income Ca ...Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says this year's fall economic statement will be 'narrowly focused' on three areas: housing, affordability, and fiscal responsibility.

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »