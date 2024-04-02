Canadian Dollar Stable as Commodity Prices Offset Investor Nervousness

The Canadian dollar remained stable against the US dollar on Tuesday due to higher commodity prices, despite investor concerns about interest rate cuts. The USD-CAD currency pair has been trading in a sideways pattern in recent months, with the market waiting for economic indicators to determine the next move.

The strength of the US dollar has been offset by higher commodity prices, as Canada is a major producer of commodities such as gold and oil.

