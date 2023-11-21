Mr. Spavor is seeking a multimillion-dollar settlement from Ottawa, alleging he unwittingly provided intelligence on North Korea to Mr. Kovrig, which was later shared with Canada and allied spy services. China's embassy in Ottawa said the two Canadians were suspected of committing crimes endangering China's national security and their case was handled by the Chinese judicial system.

Canada's hyping up of so-called 'arbitrary detention' by China is purely a thief crying 'stop thief' and fully exposes Canada's hypocrisy





China's ambassador to Canada says Ottawa's allegations of foreign interference in Canadian elections are hurting economic ties — but he insists his country isn't punishing Canada.

