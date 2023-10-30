Canadian Defender Meaghan Mikkelson Announces Retirement

The 38-year-old defender from St. Albert, Alta., won Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014, as well as silver in 2018.

Mikkelson competed in eight world championships and helped Canada win world titles in 2012 and 2022. She was named the world tournament's top defender and an all-star in 2011. Mikkelson returned to the national squad after the births of her two children. She played the 2014 Olympic tournament in Sochi, Russia with a broken hand.

She wasn't able to return from a major knee injury in time to play in the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, but helped Canada win world championship gold later that year in Herning, Denmark.“This chapter of my life has been nothing short of a dream come true, filled with unforgettable moments, hard-fought victories and valuable lessons that have shaped me into the person I am today,” Mikkelson said in a statement Sunday. headtopics.com

“Winning three Olympic medals and eight women’s worlds medals with Team Canada has been the ultimate honour. I am grateful for every opportunity I have had to represent our amazing country on the international stage, and it is a privilege I will cherish forever.”“We thank her for nearly 20 years of dedication to Hockey Canada and the national women's program," said her former teammate Cherie Piper, who is the national team's senior manager of scouting and player development.

"We thank her for nearly 20 years of dedication to Hockey Canada and the national women's program," said her former teammate Cherie Piper, who is the national team's senior manager of scouting and player development.

"Her relentless work ethic and constant pursuit of excellence throughout her career has helped push the women's game to the next level."

