Canadian Crypto Exchange CEO Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charges

Canadian Changpeng Zhao had long cultivated the image of the rugged pugilist of the cryptocurrencies world. collapsed a year ago, Zhao, or “CZ” as his fans call him, was in the middle of it all, yanking his money in a very public way and helping trigger the ultimately fatal run on the firms. Years earlier he claimed the company’s headquarters was wherever he happened to be, a thinly veiled salvo against regulators trying to nail down jurisdiction. And this March, when U.S.

regulators charged Zhao and his firm, with violating U.S. securities laws, his on-line response was “4,” which is Zhao code for dismissing something as unworthy of his attention. On Tuesday, though, Zhao cut a very different image in a Seattle courtroom. Dressed in dark suit and pale blue tie before a federal judge, he pleaded guilty to criminal charges for anti-money laundering and U.S. sanctions violations, including allowing transactions with Hamas and other terrorist groups, under a sweeping deal with the Justice department designed to keep the biggest crypto exchange operatin





Cryptocurrency Prices Correct Lower as Binance CEO Agrees to Plea DealCryptocurrency prices corrected lower on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) announced that Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has agreed to a plea deal regarding charges filed against him and the exchange that will see CZ step down as CEO and the exchange pay a fine of $4.3 billion. Financial markets also fell under pressure after the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes showed a cautious approach towards future interest rate decisions.

