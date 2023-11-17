Canadian Conservation Group Protects Batchewana Island in Lake Superior

A prominent Canadian conservation group has raised enough money to permanently protect Batchewana Island , one of the largest privately owned islands in Lake Superior . Earlier this year, The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) announced a $7.2-million deal to purchase the island, located 45 kilometres north of the Sault. But the organization needed to raise an additional $1.2-million to ensure it remains a permanent haven for wildlife, birds and fish.

“Thanks an ambitious campaign” and the “steadfast support of many community partners, donors and foundations,” the NCC has reached that goal. Below is the full press release announcing the news: Sault Ste. Marie, ON (November 16, 2023) – The largest remaining privately owned island in Lake Superior is now permanently protected, marking a significant win for nature in Ontario. Thanks to an ambitious campaign by the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) and the steadfast support of many community partners, donors and foundations, the 2,076-hectare Batchewana Island will now remain a permanent haven for wildlife, birds and fish





