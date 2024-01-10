Canadian Companies Prioritize Hiring AI Experts

When Canadian companies turn to hiring this year, candidates will need to show skill in a key area: artificial intelligence. Members of the country's tech community say finding staff who can develop AI-based products or use them to drive efficiencies is a priority as the global race to take advantage of AI deepens.

"Everyone is looking for people who understand how to use AI," said Jenny Yang, a senior advisor at the MaRS innovation hub in Toronto, who helps startups navigate the challenges of growing the business and commercializing their products. "Some are companies that want to use (AI chatbot) ChatGPT themselves directly ... and then there are companies who are trying to really hire data scientists, who want to build AI products." Job postings show Porter Airlines recently sought an AI engineer in Toronto "to solve a wide range of complex problems" and pharmaceuticals giant Johnson & Johnson wanted a senior data scientist to "stay on the cutting edge of artificial intelligence.





