Canadian Coins to Feature Image of King Charles for the First Time

Coin collectors across the country will soon be able to get their hands on a piece of history as the first Canadian coins bearing the image of King Charles go into production. The Royal Canadian Mint revealed on Tuesday, the King's 75th birthday, the design that will be soon be on all new coins. A large, black machine whirred and the clanking of coins could be heard as the image was struck onto a batch of loonies for the first time at the mint in Winnipeg.

Starting slowly, then with more rapid succession, dozens of the gold-coloured coins began to fill a metal container. The King's face on the coins replaces the image of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. The mint has featured the portrait of the reigning monarch on Canadian coins since opening its doors in 1908. For the first time in 70 years, the image will be of a king. Ken Dobson, president of the Manitoba Coin Club, said he is looking forward to buying one of the early mintage coins. "This is a huge day. It's a momentous day for coin enthusiasts," he said in an intervie

