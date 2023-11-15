Canadian Cancer Society Calls for Regulation of Flavoured Nicotine Pouches

The Canadian Cancer Society is demanding the federal government immediately regulate the sale of flavoured nicotine pouches, a product Ottawa approved for sale in July with no restrictions on how it’s advertised or who can buy it. National health organizations are demanding the federal government immediately regulate the sale of flavoured nicotine pouches, a product Ottawa approved for sale in July with no restrictions on how it's advertised or who can buy it.

The pouches, produced by cigarette manufacturer Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd, are not intended for use for anyone under the age of 18 but Canada currently doesn't have any regulations preventing it from being sold to children

