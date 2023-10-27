Canadian business leaders call for increased safety efforts in wake of rising antisemitism, Islamophobia

More than 80 Canadian business leaders have signed a joint letter asking federal, provincial and municipal governments to ramp up safety efforts for citizens in response to the rise of antisemitism and other forms of hate over the past several weeks.

The list of signatories include Indigo chief executive officer Heather Reisman, Canada Goose CEO Dani Reiss, Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP chair Walied Soliman, The Hospital for Sick Children chair Kathleen Taylor, Onex CEO Gerry Schwartz and John Ruffolo, founder of Maverix Private Equity.

“I am proud to be amongst the many leaders who are calling on all levels of government to forcefully act on the unacceptable behaviour amongst a small, vocal group that are calling for violence targeted at Jews and others,” signatory Janet Bannister, managing partner of Staircase Ventures, said in an interview to The Globe and Mail. headtopics.com

While many large corporations have been donating millions in humanitarian aid for victims of the conflict overseas, the letter is addressing violence on Canadian soil. “We as Canadians must draw the line when such expressions become hate, slander, fear of intimidation, or violence. This is not our Canada.”

The federal government responded to the recommendations last fall, but business leaders are asking whether those recommendations are sufficient in this current environment. “We urge the Ottawa Police Service to continue investigating this as a potentially hate-motivated crime,” Mr. Brown said in a press release. “We have yet to see an organized and concerted effort from our elected officials to formulate a real plan to push back against this utterly appalling rise in anti-Muslim hate.” headtopics.com

