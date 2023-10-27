Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault claims Pan American Games gold

The 26-year-old from Shawinigan, Que., won gold in women's middleweight and also qualified for next year's Olympic Games in Paris."It means the world," Thibeault said. "Out of all the tournaments I've been to, I've been able to capture gold and I was missing Pan Ams. Now missing the Olympics, but hopefully we're on the right path and that's what we're going to get.

"I would have cleaned it up a little bit, use straighter punches, less holding, work a little bit more on the inside, be smarter tactically and not let it get so messy and so close." Thibeault will box for Canada at an Olympic Games a second time after reaching the quarterfinals in Tokyo two years ago.

Wyatt Sanford of Kennetcook, N.S., was to fight later Friday for Pan Am gold in men's light welterweight. He also qualified for Paris.

