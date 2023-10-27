Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault claims Pan American Games gold

The 26-year-old from Shawinigan, Que., defeated Panama's Atheyna Bylon by unanimous decision for the women's middleweight title. It was a rematch of their 2022 world championship final, which Thibeault also won.

The Canadian had already qualified for next summer's Olympic Games in Paris by winning her semifinal. She will box for Canada at an Olympic Games a second time after reaching the quarterfinals in Tokyo two years ago.

Thibeault's bronze medal at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, was upgraded to silver a year later because of a doping violation by an opponent. Wyatt Sanford of Kennetcook, N.S., was to later fight for Pan Am gold in men's light welterweight. He also qualified for Paris. headtopics.com

Read more:

PGCitizen »

Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault punches Olympic ticket at Pan Am GamesCanada's Tammara Thibeault, right, seen above at the Tokyo Olympics, won her semifinal bout at the Pan Am Games on Thursday to earn a berth into Paris 2024. Read more ⮕

Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault claims Pan American Games goldSANTIAGO, Chile — Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault has won a Pan American Games gold medal. The 26-year-old from Shawinigan, Que., defeated Panama's Atheyna Bylon by unanimous decision for the women's middleweight title. Read more ⮕

Canadian Tammara Thibeault punches ticket to Paris in Pan American Games boxingSANTIAGO — Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris by advancing to the final at the Pan American Games. The 26-year-old from Shawinigan, Que. Read more ⮕

Canadian Tammara Thibeault punches ticket to Paris in Pan American Games boxingSANTIAGO — Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris by advancing to the final at the Pan American Games. The 26-year-old from Shawinigan, Que. Read more ⮕

Canadian Tammara Thibeault punches ticket to Paris in Pan American Games boxingSANTIAGO — Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris by advancing to the final at the Pan American Games. The 26-year-old from Shawinigan, Que. Read more ⮕

Canadian Tammara Thibeault punches ticket to Paris in Pan American Games boxingCanadians Tammara Thibeault, Wyatt Sanford receive tickets to Olympics at Pan Am Games Read more ⮕