Canadian Border Service Agency Employee at Risk of Exploitation After Visiting Massage Parlours

A Canada Border Service Agency employee opened himself up to the threat of exploitation by "hostile intelligence services" after visiting massage parlours in China, Japan and Canada, documents obtained by CBC News reveal. The case is just one of more than 500 allegations the CBSA deemed "founded" last year and released as part of an access to information request.

