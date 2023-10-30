Unifor says Canadian autoworkers have gone on strike at Stellantis operations in Canada after failing to reach a deal by Sunday’s deadline.

A statement from the union says more than 8,200 workers have walked off the job at all Stellantis facilities. Unifor National President Lana Payne says the union has made progress and will continue to negotiate through the night.

Unifor has said it is trying to get Stellantis to agree to the same core economic terms the union has reached with Ford Motor Co. and General Motors, along with issues specific to the global auto maker behind such brands as Fiat and Jeep. headtopics.com

Union members at the other two companies have already ratified deals that will see workers get close to 20 per cent wage gains over three years, among numerous other improvements. Stellantis saw escalating strikes over the past six weeks from United Auto Workers members at its U.S. operations, but the company reached a tentative deal with the union as of Saturday.

8,200 Canadian autoworkers at Chrysler parent Stellantis to strike Stellantis workers in Windsor, Ont., prepare for a potential strike on Friday, ahead of a Sunday deadline. Read more ⮕

Canadian Autoworkers Strike at Stellantis Operations Unifor announces that over 8,200 Canadian autoworkers have gone on strike at Stellantis facilities after failing to reach a deal by the deadline. Read more ⮕

Canadian Workers Union Unifor Announces Strike at Stellantis FacilitiesMore than 8,200 members of the Canadian workers union Unifor will go on strike at all Stellantis facilities after failing to reach a tentative agreement before the deadline. The strike will begin at 11:59 p.m. ET (0359 GMT) and negotiations will continue throughout the night. Read more ⮕

Canadian union Unifor to strike at all Stellantis' facilitiesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Canadian union Unifor to strike at all Stellantis' facilitiesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Unifor workers at Stellantis strike as deal deadline passesTORONTO — Unifor says Canadian autoworkers have gone on strike at Stellantis operations in Canada after failing to reach a deal by Sunday's deadline. Read more ⮕