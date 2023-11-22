Canadian Armed Forces deploys Leopard 2 tanks to Latvia

The Canadian Armed Forces has completed its promised deployment of 15 Leopard 2 battle tanks to Latvia in an effort to create a combat-ready NATO brigade in Eastern Europe. The squadron of Leopard 2 tanks arrived in Latvia on Nov. 10 along with a detachment of support personnel and equipment, a Department of National Defence spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The planned deployment was announced in June, when then defence minister Anita Anand said the squadron would strengthen the NATO alliance's deterrence capabilities against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Leopard 2A4M tanks and accompanying support vehicles were sent from Gagetown, N.B., and Edmonton. The full complement of 130 personnel required to operate the newly arrived tank squadron are not expected in Latvia until next spring. In July, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Latvia, where he committed $2.6 billion to renewing and expanding the Canadian Forces mission to Central and Eastern Europe over the next three year





Dany Fortin retires from Canadian Armed Forces after reaching settlement in lawsuitOTTAWA — Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin has retired from the Canadian Armed Forces, The Canadian Press has learned.

Major-General Dany Fortin Retires from Canadian Armed ForcesMajor-General Dany Fortin, who was removed as head of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout campaign, has retired from the Canadian Armed Forces. Fortin recently settled his lawsuit against the military and government officials.

