Canadian Airlines Ensure No Flight Time Impact During Solar Eclipse

Canadian airlines say travellers won't see their flight times affected by Monday's total solar eclipse , though passengers should protect their eyes during the astronomical event. Air Canada says there won't be any operational impacts when the moon casts a shadow over the sun in parts of Eastern Canada on Monday afternoon, though it did issue a reminder to staff not to look directly at the eclipse as it's happening.

WestJet says it's taken unspecified safety precautions, and passengers hoping to catch a glimpse of the shadowed sun out the window should bring their own protective gear to prevent eye damage.Transport Canada issued an advisory Tuesday reminding those in the industry that there will be a “rapid onset of darkness and twilight conditions” that could affect pilot

