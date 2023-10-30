(X/@USEventing)Buoyed by a strong round in show jumping, Canada climbed two spots in the medal standings to not only win Pan Am Games gold on Sunday but booked its spot in the equestrian eventing team competition at the Paris Olympics next summer.

Brazil collected bronze on Sunday to claim the second of two Olympic spots that Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay were also pursuing.Lindsay Traisnel of Maidstone, Ont., won a bronze medal in the equestrian eventing individual jumping competition, which helped Canada win gold and an Olympic 2024 berth in the equestrian eventing team competition.

Elsewhere, Slalom canoeist Lois Betteridge is a silver medallist at a second consecutive Pan Am Games. The C1 are single-person canoes in which athletes kneel in the boat and use a single-bladed paddled to navigate the course.Single-person kayaks (K1) require paddlers to sit in the boat using a double-bladed paddle. headtopics.com

"I think it's awesome," she told OttawaSportsPages.ca recently about having kayak cross on the Paris Olympic canoe slalom calendar. "It's a great spectator event. The Richmond, B.C., athlete had settled into fourth spot early on and a few metres from the leading trio but began to fall off the pace around the seven km mark.

Evan Dunfee of Richmond, B.C., who won the men's 20 km race walk at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto and was fifth in 2019, slipped to ninth on Sunday in Santiago, Chile. His time of 1:22:14 was over four minutes slower than his Canadian record performance (1:18:03) at the World Athletics Championships in August. (Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images) headtopics.com

