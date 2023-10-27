Canada will match donations up to $10M to Gaza humanitarian fund

WARNING: This video contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised. While some humanitarian aid is finally being allowed into the Gaza Strip, the United Nations says that's not nearly enough to meet the essential needs of the more than two million people trapped in Gaza. As Jeff Semple reports, fuel is desperately needed.“Canadians believe in helping others in times of need.

“This is why we are joining forces with Canadians in supporting our partners on the ground that are providing urgent, life-saving assistance to those most severely impacted by this humanitarian crisis.”The Humanitarian Coalition is an aid organization made up of 12 non-governmental bodies including World Vision, Save the Children and Oxfam Canada.

After Nov. 12, the Humanitarian Coalition will receive the matching funds from the government and then distribute that money to their member organizations. This is not new aid money. The government says it will come from the already allocated $50 million for humanitarian assistance in the region, which was announced on Oct. 21. headtopics.com

Canada has already allocated $10 million from this fund to organizations like the Canadian Red Cross, UNICEF, the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization. Hamas is listed as a terrorist entity in Canada, so it is illegal under Canadian law for any of this money to make its way to that group.

Global Affairs Canada stresses they have robust safeguards in place to ensure these funds for essentials like food, water and medicine end up with civilians.Capping international students would be like ‘surgery with a hammer:’ minister‘Large-scale’ Palestinian, Israeli demonstrations expected in Toronto this weekend headtopics.com

