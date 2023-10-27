Canada Water Agency will be up and running next spring

Liberal MP Terry Duguid, also the government’s special advisor for water, said legislation formally establishing the agency is still expected to be introduced by the end of the year.Muskrat Falls, on the Churchill River in Labrador, is shown in a Feb., 2011 file photo.

(Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)In May, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Winnipeg to launch the Canada Water Agency (CWA), but, over five months later, a physical site for the CWA has yet to be selected and the legislation needed to formally establish it has yet to be introduced., the federal government’s special advisor for water said the CWA is still on track to be up and running by next spring.

Read more:

iPoliticsCA »

Canada Border Services Agency issues alert about man wanted for Maine mass shootingThe Canada Border Services Agency has issued an 'armed and dangerous' alert to its officers stationed along the Canada-U.S. border, warning them to be on the lookout for the man suspected of fatally shooting at least 18 people in southern Maine. Read more ⮕

Canada Border Services Agency issues alert about man wanted for Maine mass shootingThe Canada Border Services Agency has issued an 'armed and dangerous' alert to its officers stationed along the Canada-U.S. border, warning them to be on the lookout for the man suspected of fatally shooting at least 18 people in southern Maine. Read more ⮕

Canada Border Services Agency issues alert about man wanted for Maine mass shootingThe Canada Border Services Agency has issued an 'armed and dangerous' alert to its officers stationed along the Canada-U.S. border, warning them to be on the lookout for the man suspected of fatally shooting at least 18 people in southern Maine. Read more ⮕

Canada Border Services Agency issues alert about man wanted for Maine mass shootingThe Canada Border Services Agency has issued an 'armed and dangerous' alert to its officers stationed along the Canada-U.S. border, warning them to be on the lookout for the man suspected of fatally shooting at least 18 people in southern Maine. Read more ⮕

Canada Border Services Agency issues alert about man wanted for Maine mass shootingThe Canada Border Services Agency has issued an 'armed and dangerous' alert to its officers stationed along the Canada-U.S. border, warning them to be on the lookout for the man suspected of fatally shooting at least 18 people in southern Maine. Read more ⮕

Canada Border Services Agency issues alert about man wanted for Maine mass shootingThe CBSA says it is working with Canadian and U.S. law enforcement partners to ‘protect Canada’s borders against any threat or attempt at illegal entry’ Read more ⮕