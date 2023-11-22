Canada unveils new spending to build affordable homes and support renters

The federal government unveiled its 2023 fall economic statement on Tuesday, with promises of new spending to help build affordable homes, support renters and clamp down on Airbnbs. The extra money, spread over three years, will support co-op housing and non-profit and public housing providers. The government says this will help fund 7,000 new homes by 2028.

An extra $15-billon in low-cost loans for building rental apartments will support the construction of an additional 30,000 homes, the government says. This brings to $40-billion the amount of loan funding available under the government’s Apartment Construction Loan Program. An extra $309.3-million will bolster a program set up last year to support the development of co-op housing, which provides people – including families on low incomes – with affordable homes. The funding is on top of $190-million announced in the 2022 budget





globepolitics » / 🏆 12. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Our Guide to the Best Exercise Bikes in Canada in 2023 (And Where to Get Them)The Best Overall Breaking it down, the Dmasun 8732 Indoor Cycling Bike is the gold standard when it comes to bang for your buck. Boasting a generous weight capacity, precision resistance tweaks, and a rock-solid build, it's an all-around great bike. And the cherry on top? It’s budget-friendly.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Bank of Canada cut 2023 growth forecast, sees persistently high inflationThe Bank of Canada on Wednesday cut its 2023 growth forecast to 1.2% from the 1.8% it predicted in July and said inflation would remain persistently high...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Bank of Canada cut 2023 growth forecast, sees persistently high inflationKitco News collects and features the top financial, economic and geopolitical news from around the world. Kitco's aggregated sources include some of the top newswires in the world including the Association Press, Canadian Press, Japanese Economic Newswire, and United Press International.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »

Bank of Canada cut 2023 growth forecast, sees persistently high inflationExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Top 10 largest construction project starts in Canada and Trend Graph - September 2023 - constructconnect.comCanada's construction news

Source: DCN_Canada - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Canada records C$4.3 billion budget deficit over first 5 months of 2023/24Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »