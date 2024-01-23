Canada to Slash New Student Visas Amid Housing Pressure

New visas for international students will be slashed by more than one-third this year as the federal government tries to slow a rapid increase in temporary residents that has put immense pressure on Canada’s housing system. Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced a temporary cap on new student visas at a three-day cabinet retreat in Montreal. Affordability and housing are top items on the agenda, with a growing focus on the role record immigration has been playing in both.

Miller said the cap on new student visas will be implemented for this year and next. The number of new visas handed out this year will be capped at 364,000, a 35 per cent decrease from the nearly 560,000 issued last year. The number for 2025 will be set after an assessment of the situation later this year, he sai





CHEK_News » / 🏆 59. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New COVID-19 Subvariant Becomes Dominant Strain in CanadaA new COVID-19 subvariant, JN.1, has emerged and is now the prevailing strain across Canada, prompting health experts to caution that it may be more infectious and could even have extra symptoms.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »

Fatal Shooting in Northwest Calgary, New Zealand Runner Stops in Calgary, Negative Views on Federal Government, Tax Breaks for Canadians, Passenger Falls from AirplaneFatal shooting in northwest Calgary was random, police say. Canmore resident group asks government for environmental assessment of developments. 'One foot in front of the other': New Zealand runner stops in Calgary on cross-Canada run for childhood cancer. Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows. It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024. Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries. Ontario man charged after suspected $6

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Menopause Advocacy Gains Momentum in CanadaAdvocates in Canada are hopeful that the increasing mainstream attention on menopause could drive progress in health care and workplaces to better support women in this difficult stage of life.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Team Canada confident ahead of World JuniorsTeam Canada is not considering themselves as underdogs at the World Juniors and is ready to prove their worth. Despite missing several players, they believe they have what it takes to succeed. They are determined to come out strong and show their skills in the tournament.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Critics argue that foreign buyers ban in Canada failed to make housing affordableCritics argue that the year-old foreign buyers ban in Canada had too many exemptions and did not make housing more affordable. They suggest exploring strategies that have been successful in other countries.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Electric Vehicle Sales in Canada Face Challenges Despite Record Breaking DemandAdvocates of electric vehicles in Canada claim that the demand for EVs is clear as sales continue to break records. However, some observers argue that data suggests most Canadians are not enthusiastic about buying an electric vehicle, making it challenging to achieve federal targets.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »