Canada to return to Olympic team show jumping with Pan American Games silver

Mario Deslauriers (Emerson), Tiffany Foster (Figor), Amy Millar (Truman) and Beth Underhill (Nikka vd Bisschop) finished behind victor United States and ahead of bronze medallist Brazil. The top three countries in the team event not already qualified for Paris earned those spots in Santiago at Grenadier Regiment Riding School.

“We would not have been satisfied with anything less and we couldn’t be more excited to be on the podium like that and going to Paris!” said Foster.While the Court of Arbitration for Sport determined Nicole Walker had inadvertently ingested a cocaine metabolite drinking South American tea at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, the Canadian team was not reinstated for Tokyo.

But Walker was nevertheless stripped of her results in Lima after testing positive for benzoylecgonine on the day of the team final.While CAS stated Walker of Aurora, Ont., did not intentionally take a prohibited substance, the body determined she and other competitors were contractually bound by Pan Am Sports anti-doping rules, and CAS couldn’t overrule them.

