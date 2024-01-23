Canada to Reduce International Study Permits to Address Housing Shortfall

Canada will be reducing the number of international study permits for the next two years in order to alleviate pressure on housing demands. The federal government will issue 364,000 new international student permits this year, a 35% reduction from 2023. The new cap also targets 'bad actor' educational institutions.





