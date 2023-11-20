Canada to Host Next Round of Global Plastics Treaty Negotiations Amidst Deadlocked Talks

As the latest talks on a global plastics treaty ended in accusations of deadlocked negotiations, eyes are now turning to Canada, which will play host to the next round of negotiations at a time when some warn the treaty’s future hangs in the balance. Consensus has so far been elusive at the negotiations, with Ottawa set to host the next round in April.

Environmental groups have accused some oil-producing countries and industry groups of stall tactics in an effort to water down the treaty before negotiations wrap up at the end of next year. “If they don’t find a way through these delay and divert tactics, Ottawa could become known as the place where the treaty failed,” said Karen Wirsig, Environmental Defence’s senior program manager for plastics, who attended last week’s talks. Delegates said the draft treaty text became longer and more difficult to advance at the week-long talks in Kenya. States also failed to reach a consensus on the work to be done on the draft before the next round in Ottawa





Canada to Host Next Round of Global Plastics Treaty Negotiations

