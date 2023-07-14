Canada to Host Jamaica in CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-Final

Canada is 90 minutes away from the 2024 Copa America, with home-field advantage Tuesday when it hosts Jamaica in the return leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final. Canada, ranked 45th in the world, downed the 55th-ranked Reggae Boyz 2-1 in a rain-delayed opening leg Saturday in Kingston, Jamaica. The Canadian men are undefeated in a record 17 matches (15-0-2) at home since a 3-0 loss to Mexico in March 2016 in a World Cup qualifier at Vancouver.
Canada last played at BMO Field in June when it tied Guadeloupe 2-2 in Gold Cup play. Canada and Jamaica both trained Monday at BMO Field in weather far different than the opening leg. It was zero Celsius, feeling like minus-three when the Canadians took the pitch at around 4 p.m. ET.The Nations League quarter-final winners qualify for Copa America as guest CONCACAF teams. The losers will meet in a single-match elimination play-in in March to decide the two final CONCACAF entries in the 16-team tournament to be hosted by the United States next summe
