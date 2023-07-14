Canada suffers shocking collapse against Jamaica in CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final

A year after appearing in the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, the Canadian men took a step backwards Tuesday in a shocking second-half collapse against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final. Canada lost 3-2 on the night with Jamaica winning the series on the away goals rule with the aggregate score knotted at 4-4. A win and Canada would have earned a berth in the Nations League final four and, more importantly, a berth in next year’s Copa America.

Now the 45th-ranked Canadians are out of the CONCACAF tournament and will have to dispatch No. 99 Trinidad and Tobago in a play-in match on March 23 in Frisco, Texas, to make the South American championship with no prospect of getting the full team together until then. “For us, there’s no excuse for some of the performances in the second half. We shot ourselves in the foot,” he adde





globeandmail » / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biello names Canada roster for high-stakes CONCACAF Nations League series against JamaicaCanada, currently ranked 45th in the world, opens the two-legged series in Kingston, Jamaica, on Nov. 17 before hosting the 55th-ranked Reggae Boyz at Toronto’s BMO Field four days later

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Canada Defeats Jamaica in CONCACAF Nations League QuarterfinalCanada's Stephen Eustaquio scored the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal match. The Canadian men's soccer team secured their first win in Jamaica in 35 years.

Source: CHEK_News - 🏆 59. / 55 Read more »

Canada to Host Jamaica in CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-FinalCanada is set to host Jamaica in the return leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final. The Canadian men are undefeated in their last 17 home matches and are looking to secure a spot in the 2024 Copa America. The winners of the quarter-final will qualify as guest CONCACAF teams, while the losers will have a chance to compete for the remaining two spots in a play-in match in March.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Biello names roster for high-stakes CONCACAF Nations League series against JamaicaTajon Buchanan, Lucas Cavallini and Mark-Anthony Kaye return to the fold for Canada's high-stakes CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal series against Jamaica later this month.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Biello names roster for high-stakes CONCACAF Nations League series against JamaicaTajon Buchanan, Lucas Cavallini and Mark-Anthony Kaye return to the fold for Canada's high-stakes CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal series against Jamaica later this month.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Biello names roster for high-stakes CONCACAF Nations League series against JamaicaTajon Buchanan, Lucas Cavallini and Mark-Anthony Kaye return to the fold for Canada's high-stakes CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal series against Jamaica later this month.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »