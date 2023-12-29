Canada Seeks Redemption Against Sweden at World Juniors

Canada took its team picture at the Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden on Thursday. Sweden blew out Canada twice – 8-0 in the group stage and 7-2 in the semifinal – at the under-18 World championship earlier this year. Nine Swedes from the tournament are now at the World Juniors, as are two Canadians, including centre Macklin Celebrini. "They weren't very close games," Celebrini said."Obviously a little bit of redemption. We have a great team here so I'm excited for tomorrow.

"The under-18 event conflicted with the Canadian Hockey League playoffs, which meant Canada didn't have its strongest lineup. Still, the losses have lingered in the mind of Celebrini. "My only time playing against them and they kind of wiped us, so definitely motivation," the Boston University freshman said. Celebrini led Canada with 15 points in seven games at the under-18 World Championship. He's once again leading Canada in scoring at the World Juniors with six points in two games.





