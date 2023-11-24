Canada's wheelchair rugby team settles for silver at Parapan American Games

Zak Madell recorded 36 tries for the Canadian wheelchair rugby team, but it wasn't enough as they fell 57-51 in the gold medal game against the United States on Thursday. Madell of Okotoks, Alta., kept Canada within touching distance during the match, including bringing the Canadians within one point of tying the match. This is the second straight Parapan American Games where Canada has finished with a silver medal in wheelchair rugby, having also done so at the 2019 Games.

The Canadian women's team will have a chance for gold in wheelchair basketball after advancing with a 76-36 win over Argentina. Arinn Young had a game-high 29 points and 11 rebounds while Cindy Ouellet added 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. "I'm ready for anything at this point," said Young in a release. "I love playing this sport.





