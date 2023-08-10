Canada's Stance on Israel-Hamas War Applauded

Canada is being praised for its stance on the Israel-Hamas war, with an Ottawa reader expressing hope that the country continues to stand on the right side of history. The reader commends the Canadian government for its current position and urges it to reconcile its foreign policy with historical injustices.

