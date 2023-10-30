Canada's St. Lawrence Seaway workers' union agrees to tentative deal

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsOTTAWA(Reuters) - A seaway workers' union in eastern Canada agreed to a new tentative labor contract on Sunday, ending a days-long strike that had impeded the movement of grains and other commodities on a key North American trade route linked to the Atlantic Ocean.

The Unifor union, representing 361 workers along the St. Lawrence Seaway, said the agreement covers Unifor members at Locals 4211, 4212 and 4323 in Ontario and Locals 4319 and 4320 in Quebec, who work in the supervisory and engineering group and the maintenance, operations, and clerical group.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rod Nickel and Kim Coghill)

