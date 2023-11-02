"This is a critical moment for our sport, for our program, for the people that invest in our horses and that invest in us," Millar told CBC Sports. "We get to ship forward and start planning for the next thing, which is going to be Paris."Canada wins silver in the team show jumping competition at the Pan American Games and qualifies for the Paris Olympics next summer.

Canada will send full equestrian teams to Paris in dressage, eventing and jumping after qualifying in all three disciplines in Santiago. Coca tea is legal and consumed in several South American countries. Coca tea is considered an altitude sickness remedy in Peru.

Foster, Millar, Eric Lamaze and Yann Candele lost a jump-off for the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where Lamaze earned individual bronze.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBC: Canada's Philibert-Thiboutot upgraded to silver in tightly contested 5K at Pan Am GamesCanada's Charles Philibert-Thiboutot, second from left, raced to silver in the men's 5,000 metres at the Pan Am Games on Tuesday in Santiago, Chile.

Source: CBC | Read more ⮕

NTVNEWSNL: On the Mark: Team Gushue represents Canada at Pan Continental Curling ChampionshipAfter a tough start, Brad Gushue&8217;s Team Canada rink has gotten back on track at the Pan Continental Curling Championship in B.C. NTV&8217;s Mark Dwyer reports.

Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Kerri Einarson leads Canada to victory over New Zealand at Pan Continental Curling ChampionshipsKerri Einarson and her Canadian team dominated their match against New Zealand, winning 10-1 in six ends. Canada improved to 3-1 in the women's round robin standings.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Kerri Einarson Leads Canada to Victory at Pan Continental Curling ChampionshipsKerri Einarson and her team from Canada dominate their match against New Zealand, winning 10-1 in six ends. Canada improves to 3-1 in the women's round robin standings.

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Einarson's Canada dominates New Zealand at Pan Continental Curling ChampionshipsKerri Einarson and her Canadian team defeat New Zealand 10-1 in the women's round robin standings at the Pan Continental Curling Championships in Kelowna. In the men's side, Brad Gushue's Canadian squad also secures a win against Japan.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Canada skip Brad Gushue sounds off on setup at Pan Continental Curling ChampionshipsGushue says the WCF production value is quite poor and is nowhere near what’s typically seen at a national or world championship

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕